Shreveport Mudbugs find new identity during win streak

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Mudbugs have one game remaining in 2021. They won’t wait long before getting their 2022 schedule started. The ‘Bugs will kick off their two game series with the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday, December 31st before wrapping up the series on Saturday, January 1st.

The team is in the midst of their best stretch of the season, winning six games in a row after starting a South Division worst 5-11-4. The team credits a new identity for turning the season around.



“This team didn’t have the chance to find their own identity and I just think it took us a little bit of time to bury that concept in our own minds and say hey this is me this is what I do best and I’m going to go out and do it shift after shift,” said General Manager Scott Muscutt.



“I think coming into this year I expected to do the same thing as last year and obviously you can’t think that way,” said second-year Forward Connor Gatto. The Florida native helped the Mudbugs capture last year’s Robertson Cup and has seen an increased role in his second year in Shreveport. He says there is one key similarity between last year’s team and this year’s squad.



“Last year and this year we have a lot of character throughout the whole team.”



First year Forward Drake Morse believes it took the team finding out their unique style to find success.



“We had to just figure out what we were going to do to win and if it was going to be more grind less talent then that’s what we were going to do and a lot of guys are picking up on that.”

Shreveport will go for win number seven in a row Friday night at 7:11 as the first-place New Mexico Ice Wolves come to town. Shreveport sits eight points out of the playoff chase in the Division.