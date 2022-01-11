Shreveport Mudbugs seek consistency against Ice Rays

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Throughout the 2020-21 season the Shreveport Mudbugs have been riding a roller coaster, struggling to find consistency.

This weekend, the ‘Bugs have another chance to find that elusive consistent play as they take on the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. Sitting at seventh place in the NAHL’s South Division, Shreveport saw their hot stretch come to an end last weekend against the Wichita Falls Warriors.

Shreveport had won seven of eight prior to last weekend’s series before Wichita Falls swept the ‘Bugs, winning 5-3 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.

“Friday, us jumping out to the lead was great. but it was our d-zone coverage that hurt us and just stuff that shouldn’t be happening,” said Head Coach Jason Campbell.

“Obviously when bounces aren’t going your way guys start losing confidence and it’s a little tougher to make plays,” says Forward Austin Brimmer. “But all it takes is one game for everyone to get going again.” Brimmer has recorded nineteen points with eight goals this season.

“It is hard to stay disciplined but you just have to think the right way and you just have to play this game and chip away at every moment you have and again, just focus on the simple things,” says Forward Timofei Khokhlachev. Khokhlachev’s seven goals are third most for the Mudbugs.

Shreveport faces the Ice Rays Friday and Saturday with puck drop in both games from George’s Pond set for 7:11.