SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The ice at Hirsch Coliseum, is showing its age after a full NAHL hockey season. According to his Shreveport Mudbugs teammates, so is Defenseman Davis Goukler.

“Saying oh I bet your knees hurt, you’re old or whatever, but they know how much work and blood, sweat, tears, stitches goes into that amount of games.

That amount of games? 160.



Stepping onto the ice on Friday night against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, Goukler played more of them than any other player in Mudbugs franchise history.



But every record-setting story needs a start.

“I was 16, I went to my first main camp for the Shreveport Mudbugs, and I was nervous,” Goukler recalls. “There was 20-year-olds, 21-year-olds, and I was sort of scrawny.”

Every record-setter needs a Head Coach. That’s where Jason Campbell comes in.

“He was young, and he came in and had the opportunity to play some games, and he probably just wasn’t quite ready,” Campbell says. Two years after his first stint in Shreveport, Goukler played a crucial role in the ‘Bugs run to a Robertson Cup Championship.



“The overall development as far as his strength, his shot, his physical play, that just gradually got better and better. Very proud for him and of him,” said Campbell. “He epitomizes Mudbugs hockey.”

Every record-setter needs a home. That’s where Goukler’s billet parent Casey Ryan comes in.

“They walk in the front door with all their stuff and we’re like ‘welcome, come on in!'” Ryan says of her initial meeting with Goukler.



“He’s become a little Louisiana-ish now that he’s here, he loves crawfish.” After spending the last two years living under her roof, Ryan says. “He’s family.”

Just because this record is set, doesn’t mean the hockey journey is complete. It will continue over 4,000 miles away from Shreveport at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, where he will play Division I college hockey.



The leap of faith is nothing new for Goukler, who’s been making these leaps most of his life.

He’s so full of adventure. If he had the ability, and the time, he would go hike the Appalachian trail and just go and be,” said Ryan. “He has no qualms about going somewhere far away and starting something new.”

That doesn’t mean Shreveport won’t forever be a part of the man who has played more games for the city’s beloved Mudbugs.

“Shreveport’s given me the opportunity to play hockey at a high level, play hockey in college at a high level,” said Goukler. I came into this town not thinking much of it, I’m leaving and I love it here.