Shreveport native and Southwood alumna Alana Beard retires from WNBA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and Los Angeles Sparks guard/forward, Alana Beard has retired from the WNBA after 15 seasons.

Beard is an alumna of the Southwood High School Lady Cowboys, where she led her team to four consecutive state titles.

She later attended Duke University, where according to the LA Sparks press release she became the first NCAA player to score 2,600 points, dish out 500 assists and record 400 steals.

According to the Sparks, she was drafted second overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft by the Mystics and before signing to the Los Angelos Sparks.

Spark’s release says her career was filled with accolades, including winning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018.

As stated by the Sparks in 2016 Beard helped the Sparks capture their third WNBA title. and she finished her career with the third all-time in steals in WNBA history at a total of 710.

Eric Holoman, Sparks Managing Partner and Governor, told LA Sparks “On behalf of the entire Sparks family, I’d like to thank Alana Beard for her historic contributions to our organization and the WNBA.” She continued with, “Not only does Alana leave the WNBA as a champion and one of the best defenders in the league’s history, but leaves as one of the greatest teammates and professionals the WNBA has ever seen. Alana will forever be a Spark and we’ll continue to support her and be a resource as she enters the next stage of her life and career.”

According to LA Sparks, Beard earned nine WNBA All-Defensive Team selections, including five First Team honors (2007, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018) and four Second Team (2005, 2006, 2009, 2014) honors. She was named to the WNBA All-Star team four times (2005-2007, 2009).

Beard told LA Sparks, “I am so grateful for the many years I’ve been able to play the game I love, for the amazing players I’ve had the opportunity to play with and compete against, and for the tremendous fans I’ve been lucky enough to play in front of,” she added “I am excited for my next chapter and ready to pursue my next career. I look forward to using my platform to create opportunities for the communities that supported me throughout my journey, women, and people of color.”

According to the Sparks Beard averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. She started in 402 out of 419 regular-season games and made 42 playoff appearances.