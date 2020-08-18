Andy Dalton satisfied as a back-up

For the past nine seasons, Cowboys new second string quarterback Andy Dalton was a starter in the NFL.

Signed by the Cowboys in the off season, Dalton knows his role in Dallas is very different than it was in Cincinnati where he started for nine years.

Dalton, a Texas native whose college career was at TCU, is just happy to be home. He says he has huge respect for Dak Prescott and will help in any way the team needs him.

Dalton spoke to reporters for the first time in the 2020 Cowboys training camp on Tuesday morning.