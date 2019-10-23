Cooper: One year later

It’s been a year since the Dallas Cowboys traded for Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola explains the cost of the trade was well worth it.

Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the Cowboys trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper. They did it in the bye week last year, gave given the Raiders a first-round pick so far. Amari Cooper has played 16 games for the Cowboys a full season. And in those 16 games he’s caught 91 passes for one thousand three hundred and forty-six yards and 11 touchdowns in Cowboys wide receivers. Coach Sanjay Lal knows he is important to what this offense has been doing.

Look, he’s very intelligent. He picks up the offense really fast, as evidenced in his first game last year. Whatever we ask him to do on game day, whatever slot position outside, left, right, we know he can handle it as long as we go through the practice reps. So, there’s never anything we say. Amari can’t do that. So where should we put him and what should we have him do? So that’s a testament to his intellect and his work habits.

And over the past couple of weeks, we certainly got a reminder of how important Amari Cooper is with Cooper playing only three plays against the Jets. The Cowboys scored 22 points in the win against the Eagles. He had five catches for one hundred and six yards and the Cowboys scored thirty-seven points. He’s pretty important to what this offense does for the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.