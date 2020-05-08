Cowboys 2020 Official Schedule Released

The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2020 season, including a five-game preseason schedule as well.
The Cowboys have three Sunday Night games, another on Monday Night and then a special Thursday game following Thanksgiving against the NFL’s MVP.
Here is the preseason schedule:
- Aug. 6 – Pittsburgh (Canton, Ohio)
- Week 1 – at LA Chargers (TBD)
Week 2 – vs. Baltimore (TBD)
- Week 3 – vs. Kansas City (TBD)
- Week 4 – at Houston (TBD)
Check out the 2020 regular season schedule:
- Week 1: Sept. 13 at Rams (Sunday Night Football), 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Falcons, 12 p.m., Fox
- Week 3: Sept. 27 at Seahawks, 3:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Browns, 12 p.m., Fox
- Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Giants, 3:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 6: Oct. 19 vs. Cardinals (Monday Night Football), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Week 7: Oct. 25 at Redskins, 12 p.m., Fox
- Week 8: Nov. 1 at Eagles (Sunday Night Football), 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Steelers, 3:25 p.m., CBS
- BYE WEEK
- Week 11: Nov. 22 at Vikings, 3:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Redskins (Thanksgiving), 3:30 p.m., Fox
- Week 13: Dec. 3 at Ravens (Thursday Night Football), 7:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network
- Week 14: Dec. 13 at Bengals, 12 p.m., Fox
- Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. 49ers (Sunday Night Football), 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Eagles, 3:25 p.m., Fox
- Week 17: Jan. 3 at Giants, 12 p.m., Fox