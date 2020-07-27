Cowboys COVID-19 testing for camp

Dallas Cowboys training camp officially opens on Tuesday but there will be nothing familiar about this year’s camp.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way NFL teams will conduct their training camp activities…a situation only complicated more by the league’s decision to cancel the entire NFL Preseason for 2020.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola explains what happens over the next week as players arrive for training camp.

No full team practices will be allowed before August 17th under the current restrictions.