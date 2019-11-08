Cowboys: Few sacks allowed

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
LIST: Veterans Day 2019 deals, events & activities around the ArkLaTex
Top Stories
The bets are in: Edwards enters friendly wager with Alabama Gov. over LSU game
Col. dePyssler’s service commemorated with building dedication
Mural of activist Greta Thunberg going up in San Francisco
Early voting in Louisiana runoff election ending Saturday
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Weekend temperatures warm up ahead of a strong Monday cold front
Top Stories
Chilly Friday.. perfect weekend.. strong Arctic cold front brings Winter temperatures most of next week
9 pm Thursday live update: A cold then warmer then really cold week ahead
Cold front to bring rain and temperature drop through the day.. pleasant weekend on the way
8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Strong cold front to bring rain and colder temperatures
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Memphis’ Wiseman has temporary restraining order to play
The bets are in: Edwards enters friendly wager with Alabama Gov. over LSU game
1 vs 2: LSU-Alabama is big, but loser still could make CFP
Kucherov scores, Lightning top Sabres 3-2 in Sweden
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
SWAR community celebrates veterans
Top Stories
“Red, White, and You” job fair for veterans
Wilbur Smith Rotary Club honors public safety officers
NWLA Food Bank receives 41,000 pounds of food
TxDOT marks sad anniversary, launches campaign
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Local float therapy center offers unique way to relax
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE 2020
Top Stories
French paper: French woman claims rape by Polanski in 1975
Top Stories
Saints eager to reach full potential on offense
Top Stories
Saints eager to reach full potential on offense
OJ Simpson sues Las Vegas casino, contends he was defamed
ABC cancels ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ sets finale for February
Octavia Spencer to receive honor from Producers Guild
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Cowboys: Few sacks allowed
Silver Star Nation
Dak safer this season
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Nov 8, 2019 / 05:08 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2019 / 05:08 PM CST
Enter the FOX 33 The Masked Singer Giveaway for a chance to see Fantasia live, Nov. 17
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
LIST: Veterans Day 2019 deals, events & activities around the ArkLaTex
Man calls 911 to report stolen marijuana, winds up arrested instead
Iowa inmate’s claim he briefly died won’t end life sentence
The Lynn Vance Show 133 / Jacquelyn’s Cafe
Nearly 700,000 people moved out of California last year; Texas most popular destination
Car seats in Italy must have alarms so kids aren’t forgotten
Broadmoor Middle cleared in search for hazards, classes resume Thursday
Trending Stories
Texas DPS reports fatal crash in Angelina County
Muslim student’s refusal to remove hoodie leads to chaos at high school in Louisiana
Workers identified in deadly Springhill power line accident
Shreveport woman arrested in S. Louisiana prostitution sting
North Shreveport shooting victim named by Caddo Coroner