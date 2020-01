FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

The Cowboys announced Sunday that they finally parted ways with former coach Jason Garrett.

McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 years with the Packers, and won a Super Bowl.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.