Cowboys pick OU DT Neville Gallimore in round 3, pick 82 overall

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Neville Gallimore with the 82nd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gallimore is originally from Ontario, Canada and played college football at OU.

Gallimore had 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss over his career, so his ability to disrupt is there.

Gallimore has a lot of untapped physical potential; at 6’2″ and over 300 pounds, he reportedly can dunk on a standard basketball hoop.

With a few improvements, Gallimore could end up being viewed as a steal. He was ranked 49th overall by ESPN but fell to the Cowboys at pick 82.

Position — Defensive Tackle

— Defensive Tackle College — University of Oklahoma

— University of Oklahoma Height — 6’2″

— 6’2″ Weight — 304 pounds

— 304 pounds Strengths — Shows flashes of potential, very strong work ethic and follow-thru

— Shows flashes of potential, very strong work ethic and follow-thru Weaknesses — Lacks some coordination, technique could use improvement

Combine Stats

40-Yard Dash Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Drill Shuttle (20) 4.79 sec 23 reps — — 7.97 sec 5.01 sec

The Cowboys added another Oklahoma Sooner Neville Gallimore, a defensive tackle. Gallimore is an upfield player who can disrupt. He had 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for his career, but he will not have to come in and be a major component… https://t.co/xzG2GrT1FN — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 25, 2020

With their 82nd pick, #Cowboys go after Oklahoma’s DT Neville Gallimore. Interestingly enough he was working out at the Sports Performance Center at the Star. A complex adjacent to team facility prior to the shutdown — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 25, 2020

Through first two days, I'm not sure anyone has drafted better than Cowboys:



CeeDee Lamb

Trevon Diggs

Neville Gallimore — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

Dallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Picks