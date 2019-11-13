Cowboys progress report

Time for a Dallas Cowboys mid-season progress report.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola looks at where the team stands today, and what they need to do to win the division.

The Cowboys returned to practice on Wednesday. Doesn’t seem like anybody is panicking after their 28 – 24 loss Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings, the loss dropped the Cowboys to five and four. Not a lot of people are happy outside this building. Well, they’re not real happy inside the building either. But the thing that they do know is they’re 5 and four and still tied for first place in the NFC East

This is where we are. So I mean…can’t control what happened. All we can control is this Sunday and just gotta go out there and win a ballgame.

So let’s face the facts. This is where the Cowboys are. They’re 5 and four tied for first place in the NFC East and we’ll see what happens going forward. The good thing is, is that when you look at the NFC right now, the teams that are not leading their divisions. Only two of them have better records than the Dallas Cowboys and the Vikings, who the Cowboys lost to are only one loss a better than where the Cowboys are at 5 and 4 for the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.