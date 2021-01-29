Cowboys thank healthcare workers with Super Bowl LV trip

DALLAS, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – While the Dallas Cowboys may not be playing in the Super Bowl this year, the team will still have a presence in Tampa Bay.

The team has chosen four health care workers, Dr. Clifton Molak from San Antonio, Nhi Phan from Round Rock, Anthony Neal II from College Station, and Amy Talley from Marble Falls, to make the trip to watch the 55th installment of the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones shared her appreciation with the four.

“You all are certainly our MVPs, you are the MVP for everybody in our country. Your service, your sacrifice, your commitment – just amazing of what you all have given of yourself to keep others healthy.”

The four workers will have already been vaccinated before heading to Florida. They will also receive a VIP weekend consisting of hotel accommodations, air travel, a $500 gift card, and a cowboys VIP Swag Bag.