Cowboys select Utah DE Bradlee Anae with final pick in 5th round, 179 overall

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Utah DE Bradlee Anae with the 179th overall pick, a compensatory pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anae had 30 career sacks at Utah, and as a three-year starter, lead the team in sacks each of his final three seasons.

In his senior season, Anae had 13 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 41 total tackles.

Anae was a 2019 Consensus All-American and MVP of the Senior Bowl.

Anae’s draft stock fell significantly after a poor showing at the NFL Combine, paired with his shorter than average arms.

The value picks continue for the Dallas Cowboys, as may scouts and experts had Anae graded as a third round pick.

Position — Defensive end / edge rusher

— Defensive end / edge rusher College — Utah

— Utah Height — 6’3″

— 6’3″ Weight — 257 pounds

— 257 pounds Strengths — Productive college career, aggressive, actively attempts to strip-sack

— Productive college career, aggressive, actively attempts to strip-sack Weaknesses — Average athlete, inconsistent awareness, poor measurable traits

Combine Stats

40-Yard Dash Bench Press Vertical Jump Broad Jump 3 Cone Drill Shuttle (20) 4.93 sec 25 reps 31.0 in 115.0 in 7.44 sec 4.43 sec