Cowboys Strength Coach passes at 54

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys organization has released the following information on the death of Markus Paul.

On Tuesday morning, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency at the team’s headquarters, The Star in Frisco, TX. Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to Plano Presbyterian Hospital by ambulance. Markus Paul, surrounded by his family, passed away at the hospital this evening at the age of 54. The cause of death is pending.

The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and the team will recognize and remember Markus, a valued and loved member of the Cowboys Family, prior to the Thanksgiving Day game tomorrow afternoon.

STATEMENT FROM JERRY JONES:

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

STATEMENT FROM MIKE McCARTHY:

“We extend our love, strength and support to Markus’ family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward. Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator—both on the personal and professional levels. He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached. It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend. Markus did everything the right way.”