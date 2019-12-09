Cowboys waive struggling kicker Maher, sign veteran Forbath

Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Brett Maher (2) attempts a field goal in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Maher missed on the attempt. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas. (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have waived struggling kicker Brett Maher and replaced him with eight-year veteran Kai Forbath.

Maher is the only kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards. But the Cowboys couldn’t count on him for the shorter ones that are often more critical.

It’s the second time Forbath has replaced a struggling kicker midseason. The 32-year-old did it with Minnesota in 2016. Forbath took over for Blair Walsh and made all 15 field goals that season.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.