Dak’s Superdome debut

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing Mercedes Benz Superdome for the first time this Sunday night.

A lot of storylines exist for the Cowboys heading into New Orleans on Sunday to play the Saints including cowboys Louisiana born quarterback Dak Prescott playing for the first time in the Superdome

I mean it would in High School if I’d have made it there. It would have had special meaning but right now I mean it’s another game going on the road. Always fun knowing this environment knowing the Superdome knowing how their fans are going to be the intensity the atmosphere I’m excited to go in there just with my team that we have and seen it’s the us against the world mentality.

The closest Dak came to play in the Superdome was during his senior year at Houghton High where his team got beat in the 2010 quarterfinals of the four a state playoffs just goes to show you persistence pays off.

I believe that I’d be playing plan in this game whether it was in high school in the state championship or like I am today. So yeah I hope those kids back home in Louisiana see that. See somebody that they can aspire after and try to be better than one day be playing in the stadium for those guys for us or for any other NFL team.

So yeah just small town go who’s worked his ass off and ended up making it to the Superdome

Guarantee you all eyes in Louisiana will be on this one for the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.