Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith out for the season, will have neck surgery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy announced that 7-time Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith will have to have neck surgery next week. Therefore, Smith will be out for the remainder of the season.

Smith’s neck injury flared during practice for the Cowboys and he missed two games before he returned for Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Recently Smith missed practice on Wednesday.

In the past five seasons, Smith has also dealt with various injuries including dealing with back, hamstring, knee and elbow injuries in addition to the neck injury.