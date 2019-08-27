LSU Offense still keeps running mentality, Defense focusing on turnovers

LSU is going to be a spread offense in the 2019 season, and although passing the ball has been emphasized heavily, the Tigers are still going to pound the football.

“When you hear ‘LSU’ do you think ‘running the ball?’ We still run the ball at LSU. You can ask Coach O that. You can ask Coach E. You can ask Coach Joe Brady, and he doesn’t always like the running aspect. We will run the ball, and we will catch the ball,” junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire says.

