LSU’S DELPIT AND CHAISSON NAMED TO ESPN PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive back Grant Delpit and outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson have been named to ESPN’s 2019 preseason All-America Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The ESPN preseason All-America team is made up of 11 players on both sides of the ball as well as two specialists – a punter and kicker.

Delpit, called the best defensive back in college football for 2019 by USA Today, is coming off a breakout season a year ago as he became only the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. He led the SEC in interceptions with five and was second in the league in passes defended with 14. He also recorded a team-best five sacks in helping the Tigers to a 10-3 overall mark and a Fiesta Bowl victory.

Of Delpit, ESPN said, “LSU has had its share of great safeties over the years, but Delpit has a chance to be right up there with any of them and will be a main cog in Dave Aranda’s defense. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior is relentless and flies all over the field. He had five sacks and five interceptions last season, and that was just a glimpse of how disruptive he’s poised to be in 2019.”

Chaisson earned a spot on the ESPN team despite playing only one game a year ago as he suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of LSU’s season-opening win over Miami. In his only appearance last year, Chaisson had five tackles, including a sack for an 8-yard loss and a quarterback hurry in the win over the Hurricanes.

ESPN said of Chaisson, “the fact that he will wear the coveted No. 18 this season tells you what those in the LSU program think of him. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore is a blur rushing the passer from his outside linebacker position, and if he can stay healthy, he will be as disruptive as anyone in the college game this season.”

