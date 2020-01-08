Meet the new Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Dover woman finds python under refrigerator
Top Stories
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
Senators weigh in on Iran situation after president’s address, classified briefing
LSU responds to online petition to cancel classes for the National Championship game
BCPD discontinues K9 unit, citing “risks and liabilities”
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Rain returns Thursday followed by severe storms Friday night
Top Stories
Is your severe weather plan up to date?
Warmer Wednesday.. strong to severe storms likely Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
8:30pm Tuesday live update: One more pleasant day Wednesday.. severe storms likely late Friday & Friday night
Sunny and pleasant Tuesday.. significant severe weather possible Friday through early Saturday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
#GeauxTigers vs. #ALLIN: LSU edges Clemson in fan support
New Hawaiian island, new course, same big wind for Sony Open
Can Clemson’s versatile defenders flummox LSU and Burrow?
LSU responds to online petition to cancel classes for the National Championship game
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Texarkana preps for 2020 census
Top Stories
Dental Health: Realistic Oral Goals for 2020
2020 Mardi Gras parades and events coming to the Arklatex
City of De Kalb implementing new technology to track illegal dumping
SPD officer honored for role in capture of suspect in slaying of in ETX deputy
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Recipe for holiday party dish
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Staying active during the holidays
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Justin Bieber says he’s battling Lyme disease
Top Stories
Trebek: ‘Jeopardy!’ retirement isn’t imminent despite cancer
Top Stories
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis retiring from regular gig
OK boomer: ‘thirtysomething’ sequel to reunite original cast
Leslie Jones to host ABC revival of ‘Supermarket Sweep’
Judge orders Google to turn over Jussie Smollett’s emails
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Meet the new Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys
Silver Star Nation
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2020 / 05:41 PM CST
Enter to win tickets to Criss Angel Raw The Mindfreak Unplugged
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Porch pirate steals couple’s wedding photos then returns them
Traumatic brain injury reveals incredible talent
SU Human Jukebox now on Louisiana license plate
Earth-size planet found in ‘habitable zone’ just 100 light-years away
Uber, Hyundai reveal air taxi concept at CES 2020
Man pleads guilty after testing bulletproof vest on neighbor
Couple wins lottery, son declared cancer-free all in 3-day period
Trending Stories
32-year-old Texas man arrested, accused of helping runaway teen in Franklin Co.
Man charged with capital murder after little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car
Missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in Northwest Arkansas
Weather
Two horses euthanized after falls on Opening Day at Louisiana Downs