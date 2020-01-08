Meet the new Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy used to drive by the statues every day when arriving for work at Lambeau Field, so there never was much need to tell him what he was getting into as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Nearly 10 years after winning a Super Bowl with one iconic franchise in Green Bay, McCarthy is taking over another and knows that's where the conversation starts with the Cowboys, regardless of their nearly 25-year absence on football's biggest stage.