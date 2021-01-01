Mickey: A look back at 2020 Cowboys

Whether the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs or not is yet to be determined.
The outcome of this crazy 2020 NFL season will not be known until the games are over on Sunday.
Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and Coach Mike McCarthy look back at 2020.
by: Adam BradshawPosted: / Updated:
Whether the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs or not is yet to be determined.
The outcome of this crazy 2020 NFL season will not be known until the games are over on Sunday.
Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola and Coach Mike McCarthy look back at 2020.