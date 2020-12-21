                                     
Mickey: Cowboys played a solid game

by: Adam Bradshaw

The Dallas Cowboys are playing better football than they’ve played all season.

On Sunday the team had a convincing win over the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team had a complete and solid game.

