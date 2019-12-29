Mickey’s Keys to Victory

Time for our Silver Star Nation, Keys to the Cowboys game Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

The first key is focus no matter. The Cowboys lost this past week to the Philadelphia Eagles and are sitting there at 7 and 8. Game behind the Eagles in the NFC East. They need to win this game because things aren’t over yet. If the Giants should beat the Eagles on Sunday, the two teams would be tied for first place in the NFC East and the Cowboys would win the division at 8 Nate, because they’ve got a better division record.

The second key is make a case. Washington veteran quarterback Case Keenum has not played in the last seven games. Their rookie starter, Dwayne Haskins, is out with a high ankle sprain, so Keenum is going to start again against the Cowboys. They can’t allow him to get comfortable in the pocket, get pressure on him.

And the third key is how about scoring some touchdowns? The Cowboys in the four losing four of their last five games have only scored five touchdowns, and in four of those losses they’ve scored no touchdowns. So, the Cowboys can’t be afraid to get in the end zone.

For the Silver Star Nation. Those are our keys. Mickey Spagnola.