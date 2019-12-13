Rams have ‘mo’ for rematch, but Cowboys control playoff fate

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches from the sideline during the final minute of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

ARLINGTON, Texas. (AP) – Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams have the momentum Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys crave going into a rematch of a divisional playoff game from last season.

But the Cowboys have control of their playoff fate despite seven losses in 10 games. The Rams need help if they’re going to defend their NFC title.

LA visits Dallas on Sunday as the first team out of the conference playoff race with three games remaining.

The Cowboys are tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. The Rams beat the Cowboys 30-22 in the divisional round last season.

