Watch replay, Silver Star Interactive for October 8, 2019

FRISCO, Texas — For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to recover after a loss — this time to the Green Bay Packers.
Use the video link to watch a replay of Silver Star Nation with Wes Moore and Mickey Spagnola.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
FRISCO, Texas — For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to recover after a loss — this time to the Green Bay Packers.
Use the video link to watch a replay of Silver Star Nation with Wes Moore and Mickey Spagnola.