Witten happy to be back

I thought we did this for the last time a couple of years ago. I just wanted to do it one more time maybe two more times. So, it’s me? It is you Babe; I always enjoy his time. Everybody is looking for all these reasons make it back in the training camp walk and talks.. One of my favorites. Two years ago, we did this, and it doesn’t feel like you’ve been gone for a year or does it feel like you never left thing?

Well I mean I think it now it feels like I never left. You know I mean there was a point there in early March where there’s a couple of days in New parking spot new locker adjusting. You know I mean from being in the TV role to now going back and playing but you know It was nine…ten months. Those teammates I’ve worked a lot with, and I got some great friendships and more than anything else I just wanted to get back in there and go to work. And you know I knew the most important thing I need to do is become a good tight end again.

Again? I really felt like you got to go prove yourself all over again. I always took pride in knowing who gets to show me game. It’s a great story you’re going gonna come back but you’re not worth anything. You can’t play at that level then you know what. It just you just ride off into the sunset. Bill Parcells always said the train doesn’t always last. You have to get off at some point. The Circus doesn’t stay in town forever.

So, you’re out here you’ve always been a fan favorite, but I just sense a little bit more love from the fans now after you’ve been gone a year. Do you sense that as well?

Yeah it’s been great. You know a lot of them. I see smiles on their face. You know and and an appreciation I think they’re glad that I’m back and you know Honestly Babe I hope that they felt the same thing that I did. You know when I came back I didn’t want a lot of hoopla with it just to go back to work. You know let’s get our hand back in the dirt and go prove it.

Monday Night Football offer came up and I know everybody told you oh you can’t pass up you can’t pass now can’t pass it up. Were you looking for someone to tell you? That you can pass up. You still got some playing left in you.

I did and the only person in my life that told me that you know Jason you got a lot of playing left was Jason. Yeah yeah yeah. And I knew it wasn’t a perspective of a lot of people when you say that I like well maybe you can help his team. It really wasn’t from that. And all along I think he knew my heart you know and there’s different points in that. And a lot of people like TV and enjoy that next phase in a very successful guys and I’m close with them and have done a phenomenal job in that career.

For me. I just felt like until I knew that I had I didn’t have anything left. Man I was going to kick myself. You know I couldn’t look at four kids and Michelle and just say I didn’t leave it all out there you know. And how long did that last. How many plays do you play? Nobody really knows but I feel confident my ability and I’m I work my tail off trying to go achieve something.

I know the passion for playing never left me. So, when did you wake up and say Okay I’m going to do this? Well I think my first preseason game that I called I was in Washington and I was calling the Jets game and I thought I got that quick. I did. And I thought to myself like the moment when I knew I wanted to get back in there was I was calling the Monday night game and it was the Rams and the Chiefs who supposed to be in Mexico City, but it ended up being in the L.A. Coliseum. There was a shootout was a great football game and I loved that game. I was going to get on a red eye, and I thought to myself I gotta get back in there.

This is what I worked so hard for. And I knew I had something left at that point on I just began to work out and began to watch and say man. What if?? You know what if I can go back out there and you know unfortunately they gave me an opportunity they didn’t have to, and they had to throw it too. Yeah they did. But you know what. My biggest thing when I came back in there and I took Kellen Moore this conversation with Coach Garrett obviously and was just like hey it’s a show me game. I understand that. But I just want the opportunity to show that because I feel confident in my ability.

When you’re dating everybody wants to know when you’re gonna get married get married and on your wedding when you have kids you have a kid based on looking at another one.

So, you’re back. I’m gonna ask you how many more years would you do.

Well I don’t know Babe, but I just think that the one thing I learned going through that was you really got to take it day by day and you gotta trust your heart. You gotta trust what you love. You know you can’t allow other things to make those decisions.

Okay so Witt I want to do this again next year I’ll come back. I appreciate that I’ve always enjoyed talking with the best. Thank you.