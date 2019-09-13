Zeke full speed ahead

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ready to play the Washington Redskins this weekend.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has a look ahead at Zeke’s game plan.

The Dallas Cowboys certainly established they can throw the football in that season opening 35 17 victory over their New York Giants. Dak Prescott throwing for four hundred and five yards and four touchdowns. Now it’s imperative that the Cowboys demonstrate they can run the football against these Washington Redskins on Sunday and Ezekiel Elliott is ready to go. He’s had six practices. He’s had 37 snaps in a game, and it looks like no more pitch count for Ezekiel Elliott. And he knows that’s the beauty of a balanced offense run it and throw it.

That’s really exciting. He knows he knows those guys on the outside guys from like that because I mean now teams have to play it’s different. You know there might not be able to put an extra guy into the box. So, you know I was going to open things up for the run game.

You watch that film and you know everyone who got their hands on a ball went out there and made plays and were explosive. So, I mean it’s as dangerous to a defense.

So, the question is going to be for the Washington Redskins on Sunday what they will choose to stop. Do they want to concentrate on stopping the run or stopping the pass either one they do the Cowboys should have an answer. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola.