Simsboro Rallies to Reach Class B Title Game
The Simsboro Tigers rallied from an 13 point deficit to book their ticket to the Class B state championship game.
Simsboro beat Hicks, 73-69, in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Josh Brown said, "That's why we work so hard in order to come together like that and believe in each other and pull that off. I;ve got to give Hicks a lot of credit. They gave us everything, and it took everything we had, and a littie luck at the end to pull that off. Proud of these two especially for leading back the comeback and changing the momentum. Once we got that momentum I knew we were going to win that game."
Simsboro will face Zwolle in the Class B title game, a rematch of last year's championship. That game will be on Saturday at 4:00.
