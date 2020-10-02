Six Saints ruled out against Detroit

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Jared Cook, Marcus Davenport, Janoris Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Andrus Peat, and Michael Thomas have all been ruled out for Saints game against the Detroit Lions on the road.
Full game status list:
Saints
- G Andrus Peat (ankle) – out
- TE Jared Cook (groin) – out
- CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) – out
- DE Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe) – out
- CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) – out
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle) – out
- LB Chase Hansen (hip) – questionable
Lions
- CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) – questionable
- TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring) – questionable
- DL Da’Shawn Hand (chest) – questionable
- S C.J. Moore (calf) – out
- CB Darryl Roberts (hip) – questionable
- LB Christian Jones (knee) – questionable