Skip Holtz addresses second half differences vs Grambling

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs got their first win of the season defeating Grambling state 20-14 but the game was a tale of two halves. The Bulldogs failed to put points on the board after the break. The offense only accumulating 154 yards in the final two quarters while Grambling racked up 305 yards. Coach Holtz saying the Bulldogs didn’t seem to have the same mindset going back out and it was a lesson moving forward.

Skip Holtz said, “Offensively I think we’ve got as much to work on as the way we played the second half. Struggled on third and one fourth and one to get a yard. That’s something we’ve got to get better at.”