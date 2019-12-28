Skip Holtz praises J’Mar Smith’s career as a Bulldog

Louisiana Tech Quarterback J’Mar smith played his final game at Louisiana Tech in Shreveport, where the Bulldogs shut out Miami in the Walk On’s Independence Bowl. Smith capped off a great career in a special way, scoring on an 8 yard run late in the fourth quarter on the Dogs final touchdown of the game. Afterwards Skip Holtz had nothing but high praise for his signal caller.

Skip Holtz said, “I don’t know going out you throw for over 10,000 yards you’re third in every statistical category in school history, what he was able to accomplish. More than anything else just the way that he’s grown as a man as a quarterback as a person, I think he’s a really good football player but we’ve got a special bond and I love him.”