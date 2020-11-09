SNSB Bright Smile Award: Felisa Owens, Marshall

MARSHALL, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – Our Bright Smile Award winner this week is Felisa Owens. She’s the proud Concessions Manager for Marshall football games and volleyball matches. She is also a teacher at the behavior school in Marshall.

She said her favorite part about working concessions every gameday is working with the Mavericks fans. Owens started working in the concession stand when her daughter was in the 8th grade at Marshall, and in the last four years she has taken on this newer leadership role.