SNSB Bright Smile Award: Phil McMillian, Haughton

You might recognize this week’s Bright Smile Award winner if you have spent any time at Haughton football games. The Band Booster President and a nine-year concessions volunteer, Phil McMillian is always working behind the scenes for the Buccaneers. Of course, he does it all with a smile.



“I’m still involved at Haughton because my kids both graduated from here and I wanted to make sure that the kids that are here now get the same experince that my kids got,” said McMillian. “The only way you can do that is by involvement. The way that you can insure it’s a great experince is to be part of it, to give back, and anytime you can do a little bit more, do it!”