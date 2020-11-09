SNSB G-Men Nation Spotlight: David Moore accepts Reese’s Bowl invite

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college All-Star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. Earlier this week, Grambling Offensive Lineman David Moore became the first HBCU player to accept an invitation to the 2021 bowl. The Little Rock native is one of the top Offensive Line prospects in all of college football.

Grambling head football coach Broderick Fobbs shared more following the announcement earlier this week.



“He’s unusually long, you know, length wise with his arms and legs,” said Fobbs. “He’s such a nice guy, you wonder how he turns it on when he gets on the field but obviosuly he does a really good job of that between the lines. I think David is going to do extremly well. For us, thats our Super Bowl. Anytime you get an opportunity to go to the Senior Bowl and put the Reese’s on your gear, you know its a Super Bowl for us, it’s an opportunity. We know what others say about our level of talent so anytime we get that opportunity, our kids are going in there to go to work.”