SNSB Spotlight: Huntington Football’s Special Connection

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Practicing after Thanksgiving is normally reserved for those heading to a state championship game. This year, while the stakes aren’t that high (yet), its still special, and it isn’t lost on Huntington Raiders Head Football Coach Steven Dennis.

“Ya know, there aren’t a lot of records around here, its hard to really tell, but I believe our playoff win (against Livonia) was the first home playoff win in close to 15 years,” said Dennis.

The Raiders have seen steady growth under Dennis, and its culminated with a home playoff game, and win, in his fourth season.

Steven Dennis has seen steady growth since taking over Huntington, leading the Raiders to a home play-off win in his fourth season.

“We’ve got something special brewing here,” Dennis said through a smile.

There is a special connection brewing on the sidelines of the program, as well.

“Coaching is a profession where, its kinda like somebody throws a rock out in the water. And you see the ripples. We’re all a ripple of somebody who coached us.”



Huntington Raiders’ defensive lineman coach Dante Davenport was destined to become a ripple himself. Dante was plucked out of a summer school class by Northwood coach’s Steven Dennis and Jim Gatlin the summer before his freshman year.

Dante Davenport coaches up the defensive line at a recent practice.

“I’ll never forget the day,” said Davenport. “From then on, its been a rollercoaster.”

The rollercoaster continued on in college, as Davenport signed with Louisiana Tech to play on the defensive line. All the while, staying in touch with his high school coach.

“Our relationship developed over the course of my time coaching him and when he got to college, nothing changed,” said Dennis. “Few things have been as rewarding to me than getting to watch this young man grow.”

Dante Davenport and Coach Steven Dennis at Davenport’s Senior Day.

After the end of Davenport’s playing career, it was only natural to join up with his former coach.

“I told Dante, when you’re ready, you come on home to Raspberry Lane,” said Dennis.

The ripples of Steven Dennis’s stone skipping across the water started with Dante. But, they didn’t end there.

Enter J’mar Smith.

“J’mar and I were roommates for three years,” said Davenport. “Even when I moved out, we stayed close.”

“We were a part of a friend group called ‘Five Guys’,” said Smith. “We are brothers.”

The former Louisiana Tech starting quarterback signed with the New England Patriots this spring. After spending most of the off-season with the team, he was released ahead of training camp. That’s when those late night conversations over online “Madden” games with his old college roommate started to evolve into something more.

“He would always say, ‘I think this coaching thing is for you,’ and I knew the opportunity was there,” said Smith.

Smith seized the opportunity, joining the Huntington Raiders coaching staff as a volunteer this fall.

Smith has been helping with the quarterbacks since joining the staff as a volunteer this fall.

“He picked up the offense in a matter of days,” said Dennis. “And he’s so good with the kids. He knows how these kids want to be coached, he knows how to communicate with them.”

“He was in the Patriots organization, so he knows what it takes to be a good coach,” said Davenport. “We are constantly learning from each other.”

Even as Smith has been helping develop the Huntington quarterbacks, he’s still pursuing his dreams of becoming a professional quarterback. That dream almost became a reality again this fall.

“I get a call from my agent the Thursday before the Bastrop game,” said Smith. “It was the Cleveland Browns. They wanted me to fly in for a workout.”

Smith let the rest of the coaching staff know, and was then off to Cleveland.

“I thought the workout went well,” said Smith.

J’mar Smith works with Raiders Senior Quarterback J’rell Joseph (left).

Back in Shreveport, the Huntington Raider coaching staff, while happy for Smith’s tryout, was holding their breath.

“Me and Dante were like, man, we really hope he gets picked up…but,” Dennis said through a laugh, “we were also hoping he could come back.”

Smith wasn’t signed and is still waiting for his next NFL opportunity, while enjoying the opportunity he has shaping the Raiders’ young quarterbacks.

“I’m never one to get too high or too low,” said Smith. “I’m just making the most of the opportunities set in front of me, and right now, its here (at Huntington).”

For the time being, down Raspberry Lane, special connections between a coach and his former player and two former teammates are helping shape the future of Huntington Raider football.

“When your coaching staff is built like a family, there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” said Davenport.

“It could end tomorrow, it could end ten year from now, I don’t know. We’re going to enjoy it while we’ve got it,” said Dennis.

Huntington Raider fans are sure to enjoy the results.