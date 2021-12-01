Sonny Cumbie officially introduced as 34th Head Coach of Louisiana Tech football

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Days in Ruston are about to get a whole lot sunnier as Sonny Cumbie is officially the head coach of Louisiana Tech football. While many people think this is Cumbie’s first head coaching job, Coach made sure he let everyone know that was not the case.



“I will tell you this is my third head coaching job,” said Cumbie. “The first one, I was the indoor football league head coach for the San Angelo Stampede Express, a long time ago. I ended up being the head coach, offensive coordinator for about five or six weeks. It was a great opportunity because you wore so many hats.”



Coach Cumbie has a whole collection of hats with stops at TCU and Texas Tech, where he has held 7 different titles. Cumbie is also a former Red Raiders, where he worked his way from walk-on to starting quarterback. Even though he has experience with big name programs, Cumbie said it’s small town upbringing that has led him to this point.



”Growing up in Snyder, Texas with 10,000 people, you have the culture of just working really hard, and that’s the thing that I’ve taken with me really everywhere I’ve gone. Sometimes you’re trying to prove people wrong. Sometimes you’re trying to prove people right. It’s the work ethic and toughness I want to ingrain into these players. Those are the things that growing up in Snyder, Texas that you take with you and try to infuse that wherever you go.”

That work ethic is exactly what made Dr. Eric Wood, Louisiana Tech’s Athletic Director, want to bring Cumbie to Ruston.

“You could hear immediately the passion. I love the fact that he was a walk-on and had to grind. I could hear in everything he was talking about that it was about pouring into our student-athletes to get the best out of them and your ears perk up. Then, you read the stats. He’s one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football. He competed at a high level, his recruiting ties to Louisiana and Texas…it all worked out.”

You could say it all worked out from Coach Cumbie as well.



“I never knew, and I never thought that I’d be able to have my first head coaching opportunity be at Louisiana Tech University. I’m just so excited, and I’m just so grateful.”



A blue collar mentality has been key for Coach Cumbie working his way up to this position, and now that he’s here at Louisiana Tech, he’ll bleed blue.