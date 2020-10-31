Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 10

Louisiana Scores
Lincoln Prep 0, Haynesville 57
Menard 14, Red River 46
Huntington 30, Jonesboro-Hodge 20
Captain Shreve 23, Natchitoches Central 3
Green Oaks 34, Mansfield 28
Montgomery 6, Logansport 48
Lakeside 7, North Webster 33
Plain Dealing 22, River Oaks 41
East Ascension 20, Byrd 27
Woodlawn 26, Parkway 36
Haughton 41, Arcadia 0
Minden 7, Neville 41
Loyola College Prep 23, Bossier 26
Ruston 24, Ouachita Parish 0
North Desoto 19, BTW 6
Many 28, Avoyelles 12
Northwood 42, Evangel 23
Calvary 35, Homer 21
Northwood-Lena 22, St. Mary’s 41
Texas Scores
Liberty-Eylau 6, Pleasant Grove 47
Hallsville 17, Texas High 56
Waskom 21, Elysian Fields 28
Tatum 21, White Oak 7
Mt. Pleasant 21, Whitehouse 33
Marshall 35, Jacksonville 14
Tenaga 57, Overton 8
Longview 52, Wylie Heart 17
Madisonville 0, Carthage 56
Center 13, Jasper 41
Hughes Springs 32, Harelton 12
New Boston 50, Jefferson 30
Prariland 8, Paul Pewitt 0
Maud 41, Clarksville 27
Shelbyville 27, San Augustine 6
De Kalb 28, Chisum 36
Daingerfield 28, Hooks 29
Big Sandy 0, Beckville 59
Frankston 40, Linden-Kildaire 34
Cumby 22, James Bowie 46
Joaquin 0, Timpson 63
Nacogdoches 7, Pine Tree 34
Arkansas Scores
Hope 13, Arkansas 33
Ashdown 21, Joe T. Robinson 29
Bismarck 21, Fouke 14
Magnolia 55, DeQueen 7
Malvern 12, Nashville 42
Lafayette County 22, Murfreesboro 38
Jessieville 12, Prescott 63
Glen Rose 42, Horatio 0
Oklahoma Scores
Idabel 28, Hugo 14
Sallisaw 12, Broken 14