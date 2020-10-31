Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A back-and-forth game that featured comebacks by both teams, a dozen touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards in offense seemed destined to reach a second overtime before ending abruptly on — of all things — a botched conversion kick.

Minnesota's Brock Walker sent an extra-point trywide rightafter the potential tying touchdown, giving Maryland a stunning 45-44 comeback victory Friday night.