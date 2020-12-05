Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 14 Scores & Highlights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Another exciting week of high school football action across the Ark-La-Tex. Here’s this week’s scores.

Louisiana Scores:

Ash 38, Haughton 6

Haynesville 18, Basille 0

Ruston 42, Ponchatoula 26

Calvary 48, Catholic PC 16

Plaquemine 42, Huntington 14

Logansport 22, West St. John 8

Byrd 31, St. Augustine 14

Tioga 27, North Desoto 20

St. Martinville 35, Green Oaks 20

Amite 33, Red River 7

Minden 21, Leesville 7

South Plaquemine, Many (forfeit- Many advances)

Texas Scores:

Carthage 52, China Springs 14

Timpson 55, Beckville 14

Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13

Longview 58, Tyler 14

Mart 54, Teneha 23

Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14

Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35

Waskom 44, Elysian Fields 41

Texas High 51, Whitehouse 21

Arkansas Scores:

McGeHee 44, Prescott 39

Warren 48, Nashville 40

