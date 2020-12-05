Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz: Week 14 Scores & Highlights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Another exciting week of high school football action across the Ark-La-Tex. Here’s this week’s scores.
Louisiana Scores:
Ash 38, Haughton 6
Haynesville 18, Basille 0
Ruston 42, Ponchatoula 26
Calvary 48, Catholic PC 16
Plaquemine 42, Huntington 14
Logansport 22, West St. John 8
Byrd 31, St. Augustine 14
Tioga 27, North Desoto 20
St. Martinville 35, Green Oaks 20
Amite 33, Red River 7
Minden 21, Leesville 7
South Plaquemine, Many (forfeit- Many advances)
Texas Scores:
Carthage 52, China Springs 14
Timpson 55, Beckville 14
Nacogdoches 28, Marshall 13
Longview 58, Tyler 14
Mart 54, Teneha 23
Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14
Pine Tree 70, Hallsville 35
Waskom 44, Elysian Fields 41
Texas High 51, Whitehouse 21
Arkansas Scores:
McGeHee 44, Prescott 39
Warren 48, Nashville 40