SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) - After week one's heartbreaking loss to Jackson State in the final minute of the team's season opener, the Grambling Tigers have their sights focused on the Lone Star State, taking on Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic.

"Being that this is week two, you always make your biggest strides between week one and week two because the players get a chance to see themselves on film," Head Coach Broderick Fobbs told media during his weekly press conference. "We're looking forward to getting back on the field this particular Saturday and showing what Grambling is all about."