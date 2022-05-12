SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As the Southwood Cowboys look ahead to the 2022 season, Head Coach Jesse Esters wants to bring back the past.

“The traditions of the old Southwood from the 90s, 80s and even the 70s, those winning ways, we are trying to get those back,” said Esters. “We’re trying to give our fans something that they hadn’t seen in about 20 years.”

Cowboy fans haven’t seen a winning season since 2004, which includes four winless years in that span.

However, with 78 returners and 20 new Cowboys saddling up this year, Coach Esters says there’s a buzz around campus.

“My guys are eager to get out and have contact against somebody else,” said Esters. “Southwood football is growing. I’m loving it.”

With the growth of the number of players on the field, Coach Esters is hoping for growing numbers of fans in the stands.

“I want our fans back,” said Esters. “I want my people to be back in these stands. We want to give them something to cheer about.”

Southwood kicks off the season at Green Oaks on September 2.