SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwood Falcons trailed by as many as 21 points to Westgate on Friday, before mounting a furious second half comeback attempt which fell short on the game’s final play, 34-32.

The Falcons finish 2021 as the champions of District 1-4A, making the Quarterfinal round for the first time since 2018.

