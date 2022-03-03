By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletic Communications)

ALEXANDRIA, La (LSUS Athletic Communications) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team (23-7) is heading back to the NAIA National Tournament for the 18th straight season as they will make the trip to Alexandria, Louisiana to be the No. 2 seed in the Alexandria Bracket, played at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. The Pilots, a five-seed in the tournament, will take on Missouri Baptist, out of the American Midwest Conference, on Friday, March 11th at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Pilots will be joined in Alexandria by Science and Arts of Oklahoma, host team LSU Alexandria, and the Spartans from Missouri Baptist.

The Pilots know the Rapides Coliseum well, as they recently won their 10th Red River Athletic Conference Tournament in that building on Tuesday. In the RRAC Tournament, the Pilots won their quarterfinal matchup with Our Lady of the Lake by a final score of 97-88. They followed that performance up with perhaps their best performance of the season – a 114-64 win over in-state rival LSU Alexandria. They then defeated Louisiana Christian by a final score of 69-63 to win the title and punch their ticket to the National Tournament.

The Pilots know what success in the National Tournament looks like. They have been to the Elite Eight three times in program history, and the Fab Four twice. Over the last 17 seasons, the Pilots have won 12 tournament games. They are looking for their first tournament win since the 2019 NAIA National Tournament. The 2020 National Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Pilots had already punched their ticket to the dance, and were on track to be a No. 1 seed.