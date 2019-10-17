Spring Hill forced to forfeit season due to attrition

Spring Hill has decided to forfeit the rest of the season due to attrition throughout the team.

The Bears were already one of the smaller programs in Southwest Arkansas, but a run of injuries have forced the Bears to do something drastic.

Coach Greg Smith said this is just a one year thing, and the school has no plans to shut down the football program.

The junior high team will continue it’s season, and coach Smith says members from the varsity team have been helping out the younger guys.

“The underclassmen on the senior high team are still out working and repping in pads with the junior high team,” Smith said. “I’ve got some seniors that are not allowed to play anymore on the field, but those seniors are coming out with us at practice and helping teach the younger guys the game that they’ve learned at this point. So, it’s going to end up being a pretty healthy environment for everybody.”