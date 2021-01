NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on January 31, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within both the Spurs and Pelicans, neither team has the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game.

(Release via the National Football League)