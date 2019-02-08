State Wrestling Meet Returns to Bossier City

The LHSAA state wrestling tournament will get underway Friday morning at the CenturyLink Center over in South Bossier.

More than 900 wrestlers will be competing for state championships.

Airline is the host school for the 4th straight year.

Last year the event set the attendance record, and tournament officials are hoping to break that mark this year.

Chase Cox, Airline Wrestling Coach, said, “This is just not Airline hosting the tournament, we have a large group of people that work together. We’ve got it down pat to where we’re going to have another good tournament and I think we’re going to break that record again.”

Caleb Guidry, North Desoto Wrestling Coach, said, “I’m hoping to break the record again this year. It should be a great atmosphere, a packed house for the finals and what more could a high school athlete want other than to play in a great venue and compete in front of a large crowd.”

They’re expecting more than 12,000 to be in attendance.

The wrestling gets underway Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The semifinals are set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and the finals will take place on Saturday night starting at 5:00 p.m.