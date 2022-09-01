(KTAL/KMSS) – Basketball star Steph Curry had a sole graduation ceremony as he received a diploma from his former college in Davidson, North Carolina, on August 31.

Curry finished his bachelor’s in sociology in May – 13 years after he left the school to play for the Golden State Warriors – but was unable to attend the college’s graduation in the spring because of the NBA playoffs.

The four-time NBA champion was also inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame, and had his No 30 jersey number retired during the ceremony at the Belk Arena on the school’s campus in front of 5,000 people, including family, friends, fans, and students

Footage posted by Davidson Athletics shows Curry’s graduation and induction to the college’s Hall of Fame.

Credit: Davidson Athletics / DavidsonWildcats.com via Storyful