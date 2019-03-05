Summerfield punches ticket to Class C State Title Game
Summerfield jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, advancing to the Class C State Championship Game with a 67-30 win over Atlanta Monday night in Lake Charles.
The Rebels will play Simpson for the State Championship on Friday at 2pm.
