Summerfield punches ticket to Class C State Title Game

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 10:01 PM CST

Summerfield jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, advancing to the Class C State Championship Game with a 67-30 win over Atlanta Monday night in Lake Charles. 

The Rebels will play Simpson for the State Championship on Friday at 2pm.

