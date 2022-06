SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we share how NFL stars returned back home to Shreveport to give back to the community, bring you the story of a Parkway fishing duo making history, and introduce you to new Waskom Head Football Coach Greg Pearson.

You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on KTAL.