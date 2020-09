In a normal year, Grambling State would be a few weeks into their season. But obviously, this is not a normal year. NBC's EmmaKate Few sat down with Grambling State Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs over Zoom to get an update on how the G-Men are doing during these strange times.

"Let's just start by kind of walking me through what this Pandemic has been like for your team, Coach," said Few. "You were very supportive of postponing the SWAC season on Twitter, which was interesting to see compared to a lot of different coach's perspectives. So walk me through that perspective and how you have been able to handle that with your team."